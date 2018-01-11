Community creator Dan Harmon has issued a detailed apology for acting inappropriately toward former Community writer Megan Ganz following a recent Twitter dialogue between the two over his behavior.
On the latest episode of his Harmontown podcast, Harmon said he abused both Ganz and his position of power by sexually harassing her during the time she worked on the series. “The most clinical way I can put it in fessing up to my crimes is that I was attracted to a writer I had power over because I was a showrunner and I knew enough to know that these feelings were bad news,” he said.
Harmon went on to explain that he thinks the problem was both caused and worsened by his refusal to think about the consequences of his actions.
“I lied to myself the entire time about it. And I lost my job. I ruined my show. I betrayed the audience. I destroyed everything and I damaged her internal compass, he said. “And I moved on. I’ve never done it before and I will never do it again, but I certainly wouldn’t have been able to do it if I had any respect for women. On a fundamental level, I was thinking about them as different creatures. I was thinking about the ones that I liked as having some special role in my life and I did it all by not thinking about it.”
Ganz took to Twitter on Thursday to publicly forgive Harmon, calling his admission “a masterclass in How to Apologize.”
Read the full apology below.