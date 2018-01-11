'A True and Proper Vendetta.' Director Franco Zeffirelli's Son Denies Molestation Allegations Against His Father
The Italian film director Franco Zeffirelli receives from Queen Elizabeth the onoreficence of Cavaliered of the United Kingdom in Rome, Italy on November 24, 2004.
Livio ANTICOLI—Gamma-Rapho /Getty Images
By Associated Press
3:01 PM EST

(MILAN) — The son of Italian film director Franco Zeffirelli has issued a statement denying sexual molestation allegations against his father from actor Johnathon Schaech.

Pippo Zeffirelli said in the statement Thursday that the allegations appeared to be “a true and proper vendetta.”

Schaech wrote in People magazine that he was 22 years old when the elder Zeffirelli tried to seduce him while they were working on the film “Sparrow” 25 years ago. He said the director then molested him in his bed during filming in Sicily.

Zeffirelli’s son says Schaech was furious when the director decided to dub his voice due to a throat problem that had made it difficult for the actor.

The son’s statement said Schaech had maintained friendly contact over the years and inquired about the 94-year-old Zeffirelli’s health last month.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE