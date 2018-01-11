This Man Took Advantage of a Snowy Day for the Ultimate Marriage Proposal
In this Jan. 7, 2018 photo provided by Ed Becker, Gavin Becker proposes to his long-time girlfriend Olivia Toft on Eight Crow Wing Lake near Nevis, Minn. Becker had his family's help etching out the big question with a snow blower in 25-foot-tall letters and a huge heart in the snow on the frozen lake. Then Gavin rented a plane and took Toft, who said yes, for a ride over the lake to see where his father took photos of the event.
Ed Becker—AP
By Associated Press
2:47 PM EST

(NEVIS, Minn.) — An aviation student in northern Minnesota pulled off a sky-high marriage proposal by writing “Marry Me” in the snow, then flying his long-time girlfriend over his handiwork.

Ed Becker tells KARE-TV it took his son, Gavin Becker, about 4½ hours to write the life-changing question and draw a huge heart using a snow blower on the frozen Eight Crow Wing Lake near Nevis.

The letters were 25-feet (7.5 meters) tall.

The University of North Dakota aviation student then rented a plane and took his high-school sweetheart, Olivia Toft, for a trip over the lake Sunday.

Toft, realizing it was snow joke, told him “yes.”

