These NFL Teams Have the Most Super Bowl Wins

Super Bowl fans have been tuning into the biggest game of the season for more than 50 years, but only 12 National Football League teams have actually won the championship.

Currently, the Pittsburgh Steelers have the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history with six victories. (Pittsburgh lost the Super Bowl twice —to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV, and to the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX.)

But the Steelers may have new company after this year’s Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4 — assuming the New England Patriots, who are heavily favored to win, bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy back home to Foxborough, Mass.

The Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in 2017’s Super Bowl LI, earning New England its fifth Super Bowl win. If New England also wins this year, the Patriots will tie the Steelers for the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history. Patriots’ star player Tom Brady holds the title for the quarterback with the most Super Bowl wins. And another Patriots triumph this year would add a sixth ring to his collection.

The same goes for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who holds the record for most Super Bowl wins as a coach, with five championships to his name so far. Even more impressive, Brady and Belichick are the first quarterback-head coach duo in history to win all five of their Super Bowls together, according to ESPN.

Aside from those two teams, the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers tied for second place, with five Super Bowl wins each. They’re followed by the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos, which each have four Super Bowl wins under their belt.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots is surrounded by the media after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 during Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. Tom Pennington—Getty Images

Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants poses with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Giants defeated the Patriots by a score of 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Rob Carr—Getty Images

Thirteen NFL teams have never won the Super Bowl, according to Fox Sports, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Arizona Cardinals, and and Buffalo Bills. Two of those winless teams — the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles — are in this year’s NFL playoffs and are among the most likely teams to win Super Bowl LII, FiveThirtyEight predicts.

Super Bowl LII will take place in Minneapolis at the U.S. Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:15 p.m. ET on NBC, with Justin Timberlake set to perform during the Pepsi Halftime show. Pop-star Pink will sing the National Anthem.