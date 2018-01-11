Former Police Officer Charged With 60 Murders Heads to Trial

By Associated Press
12:20 PM EST

(MOSCOW) — A court in Siberia has opened hearings in the trial of a former policeman who is charged with the murder of 60 people.Mikhail Popkov, from the eastern Siberian city of Angarsk, was first arrested in 2012 and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 22 women. While in custody, Popkov confessed to 20 more.Local police have for years been investigating murders in the Irkutsk region where dozens of women were raped and killed in secluded spots.

The latest charges against Popkov include 60 counts of murder, which could make him Russia’s biggest serial killer in at least the last 100 years. Prosecutors began reading out the charges on Wednesday and adjourned the hearing until Monday.

Psychiatric tests run on Popkov have shown that he is sane.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE