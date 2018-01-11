IDEAS The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.



1. Wildlife is another casualty of war.

By Caroline Haskins in Motherboard

2. This robot could help grow organs — inside the body.

By Matt Simon in Wired

3. To rebuild the local workforce, these colleges are focusing on mastery and getting rid of failing grades.

By Robbie Feinberg in the Hechinger Report

4. Humanity’s success at shrinking the ozone hole is proof we can unite for good.

By Samson Reiny at NASA

5. Women are able to weather crises better than men — and it starts in infancy.

By Robin A. Smith at Duke University

