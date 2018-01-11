In Praise of Leaks

IDEAS Pearlstine is Vice Chairman of Time Inc.



To watch Steven Spielberg’s The Post is to see how much has changed since the Supreme Court allowed publication of the Pentagon Papers in 1971. Back then, the court’s liberal majority espoused the right to publish leaks, especially those in the public interest. Justice Hugo L. Black’s opinion insisted that “the press must be left free to publish news, whatever the source, without censorship, injunctions or prior restraints,” while Justice William O. Douglas said, “Secrecy in government is fundamentally antidemocratic.”

A lot has changed since the Nixon Administration. Journalism is no longer ascendant. A series of court cases has affirmed the government’s right to keep secrets while limiting when reporters can legally keep sources confidential. The public’s distrust of media has never been greater. And many news-media companies continue to struggle financially.

At the same time, leaks have become bigger and more serious. Massive hacks including those perpetrated by WikiLeaks, Edward Snowden and U.S. Army Private Chelsea Manning have succeeded in penetrating the National Security Agency, the State Department and other government entities. Leaks from within the Trump White House and the agencies reporting to it are ubiquitous.

All of which leaves the free press in America at an increasingly precarious moment. Sensing journalists’ reputational and economic vulnerability, President Donald Trump has fought back by branding the news media “the enemy of the American people.” He dismisses any story he doesn’t like as “fake news,” even as he and others on his team have leaked sensitive material with impunity. Most ominously, he has ordered the Justice Department to review its self-imposed limits on investigating and prosecuting the media. The risk is that in fueling popular resentment and issuing demands for crackdowns, the President will succeed in undermining its ability–notwithstanding the protections enshrined in the First Amendment–to expose government mistakes, lies and deceptions.

This moment didn’t arise out of the blue. “The Trump Administration represents the most serious threat to a free press since … the Obama Administration,” says Bruce Brown, executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. President Obama’s Justice Department prosecuted nine government employees or contractors under the Espionage Act for leaking information to the media and policy groups, double the number brought under all his predecessors. It secretly seized Associated Press phone records in a leaks investigation, in what AP president Gary Pruitt called “a massive and unprecedented intrusion” that might have been unconstitutional. The DOJ also opposed passage of a federal shield law that would have helped journalists protect their sources. “If Donald J. Trump decides as President to throw a whistle-blower in jail for trying to talk to a reporter, or gets the FBI to spy on a journalist, he will have one man to thank for bequeathing him such expansive power: Barack Obama,” wrote investigative reporter James Risen shortly before Trump took office. In fact, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has subsequently said the Trump Administration is pursuing 27 leak investigations, three times the number of investigations undertaken in the Obama years.

More than a dozen years ago, while working as Time Inc.’s editor-in-chief, I concluded that a TIME reporter should comply with a request from George W. Bush’s Justice Department that he testify before a grand jury about a leak we received from an Administration official about a covert CIA officer, Valerie Plame. I made that controversial decision after the courts ruled we couldn’t keep secret the source’s identity–White House deputy chief of staff Karl Rove–or what he had told us, and the Supreme Court declined to review those decisions. Plame was a CIA operative working on weapons of mass destruction. After her husband Joseph Wilson wrote a column in the New York Times in July 2003 attacking Bush for misleading the public while seeking to justify his war with Iraq, Plame’s identity was leaked to several journalists in an effort to embarrass her and undermine his credibility. Deputy Attorney General James Comey subsequently appointed Patrick J. Fitzgerald, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, as special counsel to investigate the leaks. Fitzgerald convened a grand jury in January 2004 and soon after issued subpoenas seeking TIME reporter Matthew Cooper’s testimony and Time Inc.’s notes.

Leaks can certainly cause embarrassment, and there have been examples where they have also caused real damage. But to a surprising degree, leaks usually do more good than harm. Along with most Americans, I believe our government has the right to keep secrets, especially when national security is at stake. I only wish it did a better job of protecting its secrets. I also join many Americans in thinking transparency is an essential antidote against leaders who rely on secrecy to hide their mistakes, corruption and dishonesty.

If nations can have secrets, it follows that there should be laws that punish leakers who obtain or disseminate classified information illegally. I don’t think journalists are above the law. We can be compelled to testify; our sources and the public should understand we shall usually do so. That said, I believe there are rare occasions when journalists and the corporations they work for may decide to engage in civil disobedience if that is the only way to protect confidential sources. We should be prepared to pay fines and be jailed for criminal contempt should we refuse to testify.

My own rule is that a journalist should not defy the courts without having good reason to believe that publication of leaked and classified information is in the national interest and that the source’s life or livelihood would be jeopardized by revealing his or her identity. Although grand juries are supposed to work in secrecy, leaks from them are all too common.

When it comes to leaks and the press, we have always wanted it both ways. In 1734, decades before the Revolutionary War, John Peter Zenger, a New York publisher, defied government efforts to learn the names of sources who had criticized the colonial governor. He was charged with seditious libel but was acquitted at trial after his lawyer Andrew Hamilton convinced the jury that keeping his sources confidential was “in the cause of liberty.” The Federalist papers, written to support ratification of the Constitution, established the principle that anonymity was an important component of free speech, when their authors–Alexander Hamilton, John Jay and James Madison–published the papers under the pseudonym Publius. In 1789, Congress passed the First Amendment, prohibiting it from “abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.” Less than a decade later, Congress passed a Sedition Act that placed limitations on speech. Abraham Lincoln ordered the arrest of critics who opposed the Civil War. And throughout the 19th century, many state courts jailed reporters who wouldn’t identify their sources for stories.

In the Plame case, we gave a grand jury notes belonging to Time Inc. because I didn’t think the circumstances justified our civil disobedience. Rove said he hadn’t asked for confidentiality and that neither his life nor his livelihood were at risk. Although I would have done the same thing under similar circumstances today, I believe that many of the leaks and leakers telling us what is going on in the Trump White House deserve protection. If reporters and editors writing stories based on leaked information from those sources agree, Donald Trump’s embrace of “Lock them up! Lock them up!”–now a wish–may soon be reality. It’s a long way from the heady days of victory depicted in The Post.

Pearlstine is a former Time Inc. editor-in-chief and the author of Off the Record: The Press, the Government, and the War Over Anonymous Sources

This appears in the January 22, 2018 issue of TIME.