Hacker Recorded Minors Having Sex Through Their Compromised Computers, Police Say

By Associated Press
January 10, 2018

(CLEVELAND) — Authorities say a computer hacker in Ohio spied on people, companies and even a police department, sometimes using cameras and microphones of compromised computers to record young people having sex without their knowledge.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland said Wednesday that 28-year-old North Royalton resident Phillip Durachinsky also hacked his way into schools and a U.S. Department of Energy subsidiary. The alleged crimes occurred from 2003 until early 2017.

Durachinsky is charged with computer fraud, wiretapping and child pornography production.

Prosecutors say he recorded those he spied on, collecting thousands of images. He’s also accused of accessing people’s tax, medical and banking records.

The federal indictment says Durachinsky recorded minors having sex over a five-year period.

Durachinsky’s attorney couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.

