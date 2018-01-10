As if gifting fans with a Vogue spread featuring her baby daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., wasn’t generous enough for one day, Serena Williams also decided to drop a video of herself dancing to N.E.R.D. and Rihanna’s “Lemon.”

The tennis superstar took to Twitter on Wednesday to share Vogue‘s recording of her twerking to the swaggering hip-hop track on a runway at the Palm Beach International Airport. The clip shows Williams breaking it down both on and off a plane with the help of some enthusiastic air traffic controllers. Not to mention that she also takes the time to demonstrate her unmatched serve for the camera.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Williams has showed off her dancing prowess. She was famously featured in the music video for Beyoncé’s “Sorry,” one of the most popular tracks off of Queen Bey’s glorious Lemonade album.

Watch the “Lemon” video below.