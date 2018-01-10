President Trump Says It 'Seems Unlikely' He'll Give an Interview to Robert Mueller

By Associated Press
4:00 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says it “seems unlikely” that he’ll give an interview in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Trump said during a joint news conference with the prime minister of Norway that “we’ll see what happens” on whether he’ll provide an interview to Mueller’s team.

The special counsel’s team of investigators has expressed interest in speaking with Trump, but no details have been worked out.

Trump again reiterated that there was “no collusion” between his 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. He said, “It seems unlikely you’d even have an interview.”

Trump’s lawyers have previously stated their determination to cooperate with Mueller’s requests.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE