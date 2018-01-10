Rep. Darrell Issa Joins Wave of Republican Lawmakers Who Say They're Retiring
Representative Darrell Issa, a Republican from California and chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, exits a hearing room in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2014.
Andrew Harre—Bloomberg /Getty Images
By Kevin Freking / AP
11:59 AM EST

(WASHINGTON) — Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of California says he will not seek re-election after serving out his ninth term in Congress.

Issa’s decision continues a string of GOP lawmakers who have decided to retire rather than take on what would be a difficult re-election battle.

Democrats had made defeating Issa one of their top priorities in the midterm elections.

Issa is a longtime nemesis of the Democrats and then-President Barack Obama. He once served as chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and led investigations of the IRS and its treatment of conservative groups and Benghazi.

