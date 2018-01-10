Mother Accidentally Suffocates 7-Week-Old Son in Her Sleep, Police Say
Pickens Detention Center
By Associated Press
2:09 PM EST

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) — Authorities say a South Carolina woman who had drugs in her system has been charged in connection with the co-sleeping death of her 7-week-old son.

The Greenville News reported Tuesday that 21-year-old Kendall Reid Bishop was being held on charges of unlawful conduct toward a child and false information to police.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley says the infant died of accidental suffocation as a result of co-sleeping. Toxicology reports show that Xanax, cocaine, and morphine were in Bishop’s system after the child died. According to an arrest warrant, Delta-9 THC, an active ingredient in marijuana, was also found.

The newspaper did not report if Bishop has a lawyer.

