High School Volleyball Coach Had Sexual Relationship With Female Student, Police Say

By Associated Press
10:52 AM EST

(HAMILTON, Ohio) — Authorities say an Ohio high school teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student has been charged.

Hilary Dattilo pleaded not guilty Tuesday to sexual battery and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child.

A judge set bond at $5,000 for the 30-year-old Monroe woman, who also coached volleyball at the school in southwest Ohio. Court records don’t list an attorney for Dattilo, and no home telephone listing could be found for her.

Police said they began investigating after parents reported possible inappropriate contact between Dattilo and the girl to a staff member at Hamilton High School.

The Hamilton City School District says Dattilo was put on administrative leave.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE