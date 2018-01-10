This Gym Chain Is Banning Cable News From its TVs Because It’s Stressing People Out

By Sarah Begley
10:09 AM EST

Many people can feel stressed by the news these days, but one gym chain has taken the unusual step of erasing it from TV screens in its locations.

Minnesota-based Life Time, which has 130 locations in 27 states, has removed cable news from the TVs in its gyms, including MSNBC, Fox News and CNN, the New York Times reports. The chain says it received numerous requests over many years asking for such channels to be removed, so that members can reduce stress while improving their health.

The decision is not without its detractors: some with busy schedules say the screens allowed them to multitask by catching up with the news while working out, while others say the decision is tantamount to censorship. But the gym says the channels can still be accessed on the smaller screens above some cardio machines, or on members’ own devices.

