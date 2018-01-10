Greta Gerwig Says She Regrets Working with Woody Allen

Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig said she won’t work with Woody Allen again.

In an interview with the New York Times published late Tuesday, Gerwig addressed criticism over her appearance in Allen’s 2012 film, To Rome With Love. It’s the first time Gerwig has given a definitive statement on Allen despite fielding questions on the subject in a November interview with NPR and at a press Q&A at Sunday’s Golden Globes.

“If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film,” Gerwig told the Times. “I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again.”

More than two decades ago, Allen was accused of molesting his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, who was seven at the time. Allen has long denied the allegations. In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Farrow wrote a Los Angles Times op-ed criticizing several celebrities, including Gerwig, Blake Lively and Kate Winslet, for continuing to work with the director.

“Dylan Farrow… made me realize that I increased another woman’s pain, and I was heartbroken by that realization,” Gerwig told the Times. “I grew up on his movies, and they have informed me as an artist, and I cannot change that fact now, but I can make different decisions moving forward.”

Farrow responded in a tweet on Tuesday night: “Greta, thank you for your voice. Thank you for your words. Please know they are deeply felt and appreciated.”

Ellen Page, Griffin Newman and David Krumholtz have also said in recent months that they regret working with Allen.