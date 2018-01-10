Environmental tragedy struck Southern California once again Tuesday, this time in the form of deadly mudslides that poured over land torched in a historic wildfire last month and into several dozen homes, killing at least 15 and injuring dozens more.
The mudslides were unleashed in the early morning hours by flash flooding around the community of Montecito, a wealthy coastal enclave in Santa Barbara County. In the wake of a destruction, a search for survivors expanded Wednesday with assistance from Los Angeles County authorities, the Coast Guard, National Guard and local law enforcement, according to the Associated Press.
“I thought I was dead for a minute there,” a 14-year-old-girl trapped in her collapsed home could be heard saying in video posted by KNBC-TV upon her rescue.
Here are some of the scenes of the harrowing damage caused by mudslides throughout the area.