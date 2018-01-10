Environmental tragedy struck Southern California once again Tuesday, this time in the form of deadly mudslides that poured over land torched in a historic wildfire last month and into several dozen homes, killing at least 15 and injuring dozens more.

The mudslides were unleashed in the early morning hours by flash flooding around the community of Montecito, a wealthy coastal enclave in Santa Barbara County. In the wake of a destruction, a search for survivors expanded Wednesday with assistance from Los Angeles County authorities, the Coast Guard, National Guard and local law enforcement, according to the Associated Press.

“I thought I was dead for a minute there,” a 14-year-old-girl trapped in her collapsed home could be heard saying in video posted by KNBC-TV upon her rescue.

Here are some of the scenes of the harrowing damage caused by mudslides throughout the area.

Mud and debris gather outside the Montecito Inn along Olive Mill Road in Montecito after a major storm hit the burn area January 9, 2018 in Montecito, California. Wally Skalij—LA Times via Getty Images

Mud fills the interior of a car destroyed in a rain-driven mudslide in a neighborhood under mandatory evacuation in Burbank, California, January 9, 2018. ROBYN BECK—AFP/Getty Images

A firefighter (in yellow) instructs journalists to retreat to safer ground after a rain-driven mudslide destroyed two cars and damaged property in a neighborhood under mandatory evacuation in Burbank, California, January 9, 2018. ROBYN BECK—AFP/Getty Images

A remote sits in the mud along along Olive Mill Road in Montecito after a major storm hit the burn area January 9, 2018 in Montecito, California. Wally Skalij—LA Times via Getty Images

Residents look on as a man clears debris from a mudslide in Los Angeles, California on January 9, 2018. The deadly storm claimed the lives of 13 people in Santa Barbara County. Flash flooding also occurred in the recently burned areas of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. NurPhoto—NurPhoto via Getty Images