Prince Harry Had the Best Reaction to a DJ Who Wants to Play the Royal Wedding

Like the Queen of England never said, one can’t knock the hustle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married this spring, and one guy really wants to be the DJ.

For their first official public outing of the year, the couple checked out the youth training program at London’s Reprezent Radio. It was there that Jevanni Letford of Represent 107.3FM took his shot. Letford shared a video of himself offering to turn out the party by curating the musical stylings at the widely watched nuptials. “DJ at your wedding, DJ at your wedding!” Letford yells after Harry, 33, who graciously accepts the card with a smile as Markle, 36, laughs.

The pair will be married at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. While there’s no word on the DJ or performers yet, Ed Sheeran and Stormzy are among the top artists who have volunteered to perform at the shindig.

If this affair will need one thing, it’s a beat Prince William can dance to.