President Trump Will Gather With the World's Top Business Leaders in Davos

By Associated Press
1:50 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is planning to attend the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos later this month.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement that the president welcomes the opportunity to promote his “America First” agenda with world leaders.

Sanders says Trump wants to promote his policies for strengthening American businesses, industries and workers.

The annual gathering of global political and business elites is scheduled to take place from Jan. 23-26 in Switzerland.

American presidents rarely attend. Then-Vice President Joe Biden attended last year.

The New York Times first reported on Trump’s plans to attend the forum.

