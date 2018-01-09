Hot tip: being friends with Emma Stone has its perks, but be prepared for curveballs.

That’s what happened to Jennifer Lawrence on Sunday night. According to a video the mother! actress shared on her Facebook, she had planned on being Battle of the Sexes star Stone’s plus-one to some Golden Globes afterparties in L.A. But even the best-laid plans can, of course, go awry.

“You had told me that you wanted me to be your date to the afterparties,” Lawrence explained to an off-camera Stone, looking (and sounding) dejected and resigned to her fate. “So I got us tickets to some afterparties, I booked a car, and I was halfway through glam when you told me that you didn’t want to go. You just wanted to come over to my house. So I sent my hair and makeup team home. And now this is what I look like.” Lawrence then turns to the camera, revealing a face half done in smoky eye makeup — and half perfectly bare, to which both women can only laugh.

“You’re the best,” Stone insists.

Looks like the duo ended up skipping those afterparties for a much more relaxed evening at home, proving once again that they’re one of Hollywood’s best friendship pairs.