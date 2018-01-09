Meryl Streep Sets the Record Straight on What Really Happened When Mariah Carey 'Stole' Her Seat
Boston Globe—Boston Globe via Getty Images
By Cady Lang
10:56 AM EST

There are two sides to every story and Meryl Streep is giving her account of what went down on Sunday night at the Golden Globe Awards when Mariah Carey ended up sitting in her seat next to Steven Spielberg when a commercial break abruptly ended.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the three-time Oscar winner summed it up bluntly and in good humor.

“B-tch stole my seat!” she said with a laugh. “Yeah, I came over and there she was next to [Steven] Spielberg sucking up. She said, ‘Oh my god they made me sit down!’ Because you know we’re moving they make you, everyone has to drop to their seat.”

Kimmel compared the scenario to a game of musical chairs, something that Streep heartily agreed with. Leave it to Streep, however, to craft a creative solution so both she and Mariah could sit.

“I was left out,” she said. “I said, ‘No, no. Stay there. I’ll sit on your lap.’ Because you know it looked comfy.”

