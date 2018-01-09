Bobcat Family Puts High School On Lockdown

(ANTHEM, Ariz.) — A high school north of Phoenix was put on lockdown for several hours as authorities rescued three bobcats from a drainage pipe.

Deer Valley Unified School District officials say a mother bobcat and her two babies apparently fell into the pipe on the Boulder Creek High School campus near the cafeteria.

“This morning, we discovered that a mother bobcat and two of her kittens were on the BCHS campus,” the school district wrote in a letter to parents. “The kittens became trapped in a drain pipe and the mother was trying to find them.”

Students at Boulder Creek High School in Anthem were kept in their classrooms Monday morning as Arizona Game and Fish tranquilized the mother bobcat and got the family safely out of the pipe.

School officials say the lockdown ended before noon.