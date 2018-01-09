2,000 7-Eleven Customers May Have Been Exposed to Hepatitis A

Up to 2,000 people may have been exposed to Hepatitis A after eating non-packaged food items or using the restroom at a 7-Eleven store in Utah, health officials said.

The possible exposure affects customers who have consumed fresh fruit, self-serve drinks, any items from the hot foot case or used any restroom at the 7-Eleven at 2666 West 7800 South in the Salt Lake City suburb of West Jordan, Utah, between Dec. 26, 2017 and Jan. 3, according to the Salt Lake County Health Department.

Health officials said those customers should contact the department and consider getting an injection to prevent Hepatitis A, a disease of the liver that is usually spread by direct contact or consumption of contaminated food or water.

There are three other locations in West Jordan, according to 7-Eleven’s website. The health warning only extends to one store, where an infected employee worked while ill, the Salt Lake County Health Department said.

Hepatitis A does not cause chronic infection, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms include fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea and jaundice.