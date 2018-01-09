Oprah Winfrey has repeatedly said she’s not interested in politics – but that didn’t stop Meryl Streep from throwing out a few ideas for an all-celebrity Cabinet if Oprah made it to the White House.

Streep, who stars in the new movie The Post, prompted laughter and applause during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live when she proposed Tom Hanks as Winfrey’s running mate, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as part of her Joint Chiefs of Staff and action star Harrison Ford as the Secretary of Defense.

“That would be a pretty good ticket,” Streep said. “You could just keep it in Hollywood, you know. You could have The Rock as the joint chief-of-staff. You could have Harrison Ford running defense.”

Many on social media have asked Winfrey to consider a presidential bid in 2020 after the television host delivered an impassioned speech during Sunday’s Golden Globes. Winfrey is “intrigued” by the idea but is not “actively considering” the idea, her best friend Gayle King said Tuesday on CBS This Morning.

In October 2017, Winfrey dashed any speculation about her political aspirations, declaring on CBS: “There will be no running for office of any kind for me.”