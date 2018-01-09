An Alabama Player Proposed To His Girlfriend After His Team's Stunning Comeback

A thrilling overtime victory at the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night just wasn’t enough for this Alabama offensive lineman.

While celebrating the latest in Alabama’s many recent national championships, Crimson Tide player Bradley Bozeman got down on one knee on the field and proposed to his girlfriend, former Alabama basketball player Nikki Hegstetter.

Appearing shocked, Hegstetter covered her mouth, teared up and nodded before Bozeman placed the ring on her finger.

The couple embraced on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium field in Atlanta as onlookers smiled and took photos.

But the proposal amid cheering fans and players almost didn’t happen, according to Al.com. That’s because Bozeman planned only to propose in the way that he did if the Crimson Tide won.

Fortunately for the newly engaged couple, Alabama came back from a 13-point deficit at halftime for a shocking overtime victory against the Georgia Bulldogs.

After Alabama missed a field goal that would have secured their win at the end of the fourth quarter, the two teams faced off in overtime. With Georgia up 23-20 thanks to a field goal, Alabama’s freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard pass to wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who scored the game-winning touchdown.

While Bozeman punctuated the 26-23 victory with a proposal, perhaps Alabama coach Nick Saban was just as thrilled Monday night. With Alabama’s comeback, Saban tied the record for most college football wins in history with six national championships.