As far as we know, Ed Sheeran does not spend his free time working at an Asda grocery store in Manchester, U.K. That has not stopped Sheeran’s fans from fanning out at an Ed Sheeran lookalike who does work there, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Wesley Byrne, who shares Sheeran’s face shape and ginger locks, stopped by the British daytime television program, This Morning, to say he gets “mobbed in Asda” for looking like Beyoncé’s new co-worker. The swarming fans are starting to get him in trouble at work, too. “I’ve been told to stop taking selfies at work because people are coming up to me while I’m working,” he explained. It’s not just in the aisles of the grocery store, either. Byrne has been asked for autographs and photos with fans while he’s out and about in the streets of Manchester.

Sometimes Sheeran’s ardent fans want more than a photo, though, going so far as to demand a performance from “Sheeran” too. “It started when I was on a night out and this random guy was adamant that I was him,” Byrne told the hosts of This Morning. “He asked me to sing something and I had to show him my passport to prove I wasn’t him.”

It sounds like Byrne’s life has been turned upside down because of his status as a Sheeran doppelganger. He does occasionally take a subtle revenge at his celebrity twin, though. He’s been known to tell fans who think he is Sheeran: “Yep, the music didn’t work out.’”