How well do you know the 50 U.S. state capitals? Test yourself by taking our state capitals map quiz below. Answer all of the multiple-choice questions to receive a final score out of 50 at the end.

Enjoy, and don’t sweat it. Perfect knowledge of the state capitals doesn’t make or break your future as a geography enthusiast. That’s less about memorization and more about examining the Earth’s physical features and how we use them.

Take our U.S. state capitals quiz below: