Mitt Romney Was Treated for Prostate Cancer Last Year
Mitt Romney speaks to the media after meeting with then-President-elect Donald Trump at Trump International Hotel and Tower, Tuesday, November 29, 2016 in New York.
BRYAN R. SMITH—AFP/Getty Images
By Steve Peoples / AP
3:30 PM EST

(NEW YORK) — Former 2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney was treated for prostate cancer last year.

That’s according to a Romney aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the aide was not authorized to discuss a sensitive health issue publicly. The aide said Monday that Romney was diagnosed with “slow-growing prostate cancer” last year. The cancer was removed surgically and found not to have spread beyond the prostate, the aide said.

The news comes as Romney, 70, weighs whether to run for a Utah Senate seat currently occupied by Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch. Hatch announced last week that he would not seek another term this fall.

