Versace Calls American Crime Story Series on Gianni Versace Murder a ‘Work of Fiction’

By Melissa Chan
1:36 PM EST

Versace, the luxury fashion company founded by slain designer Gianni Versace, distanced itself Monday from the upcoming installment of FX’s popular television series, American Crime Story, which focuses on the fashion icon’s murder two decades ago.

The company said the Versace family — including Donatella Versace, who took over the brand after her brother’s death in 1997 — did not authorize or have any involvement in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

“Since Versace did not authorize the book on which it is partly based nor has it taken part in the writing of the screenplay, this TV series should only be considered as a work of fiction,” Versace said in a statement obtained by TIME.

Gianni Versace was shot and killed in front of his Miami Beach mansion on July 15, 1997, after returning home from a morning trip to a local café, authorities said. About a week later, his suspected killer, Andrew Cunanan, shot himself to death on a boat house, about two miles away from Versace’s home.

FX did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Versace’s statement. The latest American Crime Story series premieres Jan. 17 and stars Darren Criss, Penelope Cruz and Ricky Martin.

