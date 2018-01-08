Critically acclaimed films including Get Out, The Post and Dunkirk failed to win any Golden Globe awards Sunday night, despite high praise for the pictures leading into the year’s first major award show.

Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird nabbed the top nod in the Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical category, beating out Get Out which did well with audiences and critics, who called the movie “extraordinary” and “inventive.” The unconventional, racially-themed horror film follows an interracial couple during the meet-the-parents stage of dating and earned a 99% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s star, Daniel Kaluuya, also lost the Best Actor award to James Franco, for his performance in The Disaster Artist.

Some fans on the internet thought Get Out movie deserved more recognition.

The Post was also expected to win awards, after landing seven nominations: Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Actress for Meryl Streep, Best Actor for Tom Hanks, Best Director for Steven Spielberg, Best Original Score and Best Screenplay. The film went home empty-handed, though critics called it “a superhero movie for real grownups.” During the opening monologue, Golden Globes host Seth Meyers made a joke pretending The Post would win a heap of awards.

Christopher Nolan’s World War II Dunkirk also received nominations for Best Director, Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Original Score, and won none of them.

Other films that were shut out at the Globes included All the Money in the World, Battle of the Sexes, Call Me By Your Name, Molly’s Game and Mudbound.

The TV show Feud: Bette and Joan was the biggest loser on the small screen, failing to win any awards, despite four nominations.