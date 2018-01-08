Stranger things have happened than a 13-year-old television star and Grammy Award-winning rapper hanging out at a Golden Globes afterparty.

Notorious Stranger Things fanboy Drake hung out with Millie Bobby Brown — also known as Eleven — at Netflix’s Golden Globes party and it made for the ultimate Instagram snapshot. Brown captured the photo of the two of them “blessed to have my security be my +1 at the netflix [sic] party.” The picture got more than 1 million likes in less than a day.

This Globes party wasn’t the first instance the two stars hung out together. In November, Brown visited Drake backstage before his concert in Brisbane, Australia. A photo on Drake’s Instagram shows them paying homage to Eleven’s classic stance with the caption “Hawkins Very Own.”

Hawkins Very Own A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:10am PST

Brown had a similar picture, but in her photo, Drake looks like he’s meeting his biggest hero.

this guy… ❤️ A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:29am PST

Stranger Things may not have won the Golden Globe for best Television Series – Drama, but Brown and Drake’s reunion looks like a victory for both of them.