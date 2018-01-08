A Texas Reporter Went Missing After Saying She Was Being Followed. Police Just Found Her Jeep

Houston police found a Jeep belonging to the 29-year-old sports reporter Courtney Roland, who has gone missing in the area.

According to Houston Police, Roland was last seen around 5 p.m. on Sunday, walking alone in a store in a store at Galleria shopping mall. Roland’s Jeep Cherokee was found close to the mall just after midnight on Monday. Her phone was found inside the car and her purse, which had an iPad, computer and credit cards, were found at a nearby business.

The AggieYell.com reporter’s roommate told KPRC-TV that she last heard from her on Sunday. Roland apparently texted her friend to say a suspicious man was following her at a Walgreens. The man allegedly followed her home in a blue truck, but drove away when she got out. Roland was meant to meet up with the roommate, but never showed up.

Roland’s family has been pleading for her whereabouts. “If somebody has her, we just want to tell them we love you, too,” her father, Steve Roland, told KHOU.

“And I know Courtney would be praying for you, because that’s the way she was. She cared for other people” her father Roland said.