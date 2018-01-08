2 People Were Injured When a Fire Broke Out at Trump Tower

By Associated Press
Updated: January 8, 2018 9:11 AM ET

NEW YORK — New York City fire officials say a fire in Trump Tower’s heating and air conditioning system caused smoke to billow from the roof and injured two people.

The Fire Department of New York says the fire started around 7 a.m. Monday at the building that contains President Donald Trump’s home and business offices.

Fire officials say a civilian was treated for serious injuries and firefighter was treated for minor injuries. It took about an hour to put out the fire on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

The president’s son Eric tweeted his thanks to firefighters for doing “an incredible job.”

