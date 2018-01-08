This Roy Moore Accuser's Home Burned Down. Then Donors Raised $170,000 So She Can Rebuild
Tina Johnson and Megyn Kelly on Friday, November 17, 2017.
NBC—NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
By Kate Samuelson
7:35 AM EST

Well-wishers have raised more than $170,000 for Tina Johnson, an Alabama woman who accused former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of groping her in 1991, after her home burned down in a potential arson case.

Johnson told AL.com her house in Gadsden, Alabama, burned down on Jan. 2, and that her family lost all their possessions in the fire. “I am devastated, just devastated,” Johnson said. “We have just the clothes on our backs.” The Etowah County Arson Task Force is investigating the cause of the incident.

Now, thanks to a GoFundMe page, $174,229 has been raised for Johnson and her family by more than 5,500 pledgers — already surpassing their goal of raising $100,000. The page, created by California tech exec Katie Jacobs Stanton, states that 100% of the money raised will be used to help rebuild Johnson’s home.

“If Tina has insurance that covers the damage, she’ll still receive funds from this campaign to help with living expenses and ease the weight of all this,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Money won’t erase what happened, but I truly hope it will help.”

Johnson is one of several women who accused Moore of sexual misconduct or sexual assault. She was also the first woman to say the former Senate candidate touched her inappropriately while he was married. Moore has called the allegations “lies and smears.”

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE