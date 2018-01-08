Tom Hanks Delivering Martinis at the Golden Globes Will Make You Want to Sit at His Table

Tom Hanks proved he’s the guy to trust with your drink order at the 75th Golden Globe Awards.

The star, who is up for a Best Actor award for playing legendary editor Ben Bradlee in The Post, was seen carrying a tray of drinks back to his table at the Golden Globes ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel Sunday.

Here’s Hanks keeping his reputation as a kind person intact:

Hanks’s friends look pretty pleased to have sat at his table.

It’s gestures like these that would make Hanks a supportive U.S. Vice President — a possibility Golden Globes host Seth Meyers teased earlier in the evening.