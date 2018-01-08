These Men Wore Time's Up Pins on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

By Mahita Gajanan
8:23 PM EST

Celebrities hit the 75th Golden Globe awards red carpet dressed in black and wearing Time’s Up pins to protest sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

Several actors wore the pins, which Reese Witherspoon had designed by the costume designer and stylist Arianna Phillips, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Time’s Up pins supports an initiative spearheaded by more than 300 leading Hollywood women that will work to dismantle issues of sexual harassment, pay disparity and discrimination both in the film industry and other fields.

Male actors, who joined women by adding the Time’s Up pins to their lapels, including Ewan McGregor, Armie Hammer, Justin Timberlake and Golden Globes host Seth Meyers. See them all below.

Justin Timberlake

Chris Hemsworth

Actor Chris Hemsworth celebrates The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards with Moet & Chandon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Joe Scarnici—Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya celebrates The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards with Moet & Chandon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Michael Kovac—Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

Actor Sebastian Stan celebrates The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards with Moet & Chandon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Michael Kovac—Getty Images

Steve Carell

Nancy and Steve Carell arrive for the 75th Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California.
Valerie Macon—AFP/Getty Images

Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant arrives for the 75th Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California.
Valerie Macon—AFP/Getty Images

David Thewlis

David Thewlis celebrates The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards with Moet & Chandon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Joe Scarnici—Getty Images

Jude Law

Actor Jude Law arrives for the 75th Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California.
Valerie Macon—AFP/Getty Images

James Franco

Actor James Franco arrives for the 75th Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California.
Valerie Macon— AFP/Getty Images

William H. Macy

Actor William H. Macy arrives for the 75th Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California.
Valerie Macon— AFP/Getty Images

Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe arrive for the 75th Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California.
Valerie Macon—AFP/Getty Images

Bradley Whitford

Actor Bradley Whitford arrives for the 75th Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California.
Valeria Macon—AFP/Getty Images

