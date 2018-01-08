Celebrities hit the 75th Golden Globe awards red carpet dressed in black and wearing Time’s Up pins to protest sexual misconduct in Hollywood.
Several actors wore the pins, which Reese Witherspoon had designed by the costume designer and stylist Arianna Phillips, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Time’s Up pins supports an initiative spearheaded by more than 300 leading Hollywood women that will work to dismantle issues of sexual harassment, pay disparity and discrimination both in the film industry and other fields.
Male actors, who joined women by adding the Time’s Up pins to their lapels, including Ewan McGregor, Armie Hammer, Justin Timberlake and Golden Globes host Seth Meyers. See them all below.
Justin Timberlake
Chris Hemsworth
Joe Scarnici—Getty Images
Daniel Kaluuya
Michael Kovac—Getty Images
Sebastian Stan
Michael Kovac—Getty Images
Steve Carell
Valerie Macon—AFP/Getty Images
Hugh Grant
Valerie Macon—AFP/Getty Images
David Thewlis
Joe Scarnici—Getty Images
Jude Law
Valerie Macon—AFP/Getty Images
James Franco
Valerie Macon— AFP/Getty Images
William H. Macy
Valerie Macon— AFP/Getty Images
Seth Meyers
Valerie Macon—AFP/Getty Images
Bradley Whitford
Valeria Macon—AFP/Getty Images