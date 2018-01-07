Steve Bannon Praises Donald Trump Jr., Reaffirms Support for President

(WASHINGTON) — Steve Bannon is trying to make amends.

President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist has issued a statement to the news site “Axios” reaffirming his support for the president and praising Trump’s eldest son.

Bannon says Donald Trump Jr. “is both a patriot and a good man” and has been “relentless in his advocacy for his father.”

Bannon infuriated Trump with comments he made to author Michael Wolff describing a meeting between Trump Jr., senior campaign aides and a Russian lawyer as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

But Bannon says his description was aimed at former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, not Trump’s son.

Bannon says he regrets that his “delay in responding to the inaccurate reporting regarding Don Jr. has diverted attention” from Trump’s achievement.

And he says his support for the president is “unwavering.”