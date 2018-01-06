Las Vegas Gunman Interacted With Hotel Staff More Than 10 Times Before Mass Shooting
Broken windows on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino where a gunman opened fire on a concert crowd , Oct. 4, 2017.
Matt Stuart—Magnum for TIME
By Associated Press
4:29 PM EST

(LAS VEGAS) — The parent company of the Las Vegas hotel-casino where a gunman opened fire Oct. 1, causing the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history, says hotel staff had more than 10 interactions with Stephen Paddock in the three days leading up to the massacre.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reports that a statement released by MGM Resorts International says the interactions between Paddock and Mandalay Bay employees, which included a room service delivery and a call with housekeeping on the day of the shooting, were “normal in nature.”

Police say Paddock shot at attendees of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival from the broken windows of his 32nd-floor suite that night, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

The 64-year-old Paddock killed himself just before authorities stormed his room.

