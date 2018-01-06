Comedian and Coach actor Jerry Van Dyke has died at the age of 86.

The actor died in his Arkansas ranch Friday, the New York Times reported. Jerry Van Dyke’s wife Shirley Ann Jones told the Times that his health had been deteriorating since he was in a traffic accident back in 2015.

Jerry Van Dyke also appeared on his brother’s show The Dick Van Dyke Show as Stacey Petrie, the brother of Dick Van Dyke’s Rob Petrie character. The Times noted that Jerry Van Dyke’s casual style served as a foil to his brother Dick Van Dyke’s more “dignified persona.” In addition to The Dick Van Dyke Show, Jerry Van Dyke appeared on The Andy Griffith Show, My Mother the Car and Accidental Family.

Jerry Van Dyke also found success in the long-running sitcom Coach. The Van Dyke brothers more recently reunited on the screen when Dick Van Dyke appeared on The Middle as his brother’s character’s long lost brother, Entertainment Weekly noted.