'I'm Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road.' Drunk Driver Calls 911 on Himself

By Associated Press
2:26 PM EST

(WINTER HAVEN, Fla.) — Authorities in Florida are sharing an unusual 911 call they got on New Year’s Eve from a man who said he was driving drunk and needed police.

Polk County Sheriff’s officials say the dispatcher “did a fantastic job” urging Michael Lester to park his truck and wait for officers to find him.

Lester told her he had been driving around all night, “trying to get pulled over.” At another point in the call, he said “I’m driving on the wrong side of the road.”

After deputies caught up with him, they said Lester admitted drinking several beers and swallowing methamphetamine. He also said he’d barely slept for several days.

The sheriff’s Facebook post says Lester’s latest arrest adds to a criminal history including DUI, aggravated battery, drug possession and hit-and-run.

