Donald Trump Says He's Open to Talks With North Korean Leader He's Called 'Rocket Man'
US President Donald Trump speaks during a retreat with Republican lawmakers at Camp David in Thurmont, Maryland, January 6, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB—AFP/Getty Images
By Jill Colvin / AP
1:29 PM EST

(THURMONT, Md.) — President Donald Trump says he’s open to talking with the North Korean leader he’s called “Rocket Man” and is hoping some good can come from upcoming talks between the Koreas.

Trump tells reporters at Camp David that he “always believes in talking.”

North and South Korea have agreed to discuss cooperation on the upcoming Olympics in South Korea, as well as other issues, in rare talks set to begin Tuesday.

Trump calls that “a big start.” He says if “something can come out of those talks that would be a great thing for all of humanity.”

He says North Korea’s Kim Jong Un — who’s threatened the U.S. with a nuclear attack — “knows I’m not messing around, not even a little bit, not even 1 percent.”

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE