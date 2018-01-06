8 Dead, 84 Rescued From Sinking Boat Off Libya
Migrants wait to be rescued by Italian coast guard in the Mediterranean Sea, 30 nautic miles from the Libyan coast, on August 6, 2017.
Angelos Tzortzinis—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:22 AM EST

(ROME) — The Italian coast guard says the bodies of eight migrants have been recovered and 84 other migrants have been rescued from a floundering smugglers’ dinghy off the Libyan coast.

It said an aircraft on patrol for a European mission against migrant smuggling in the Mediterranean spotted the rubber boat that was in difficulty Saturday morning. Italian navy and coast guard vessels were involved in the rescue.

The Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, whose boat wasn’t involved in the rescue, says many migrants were in the water for hours before being saved and that as many as dozens might still be missing.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE