The $450 Million Mega Millions Winning Ticket Has Been Sold
Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California.
Justin Sullivan—Getty Images
By Associated Press
8:36 AM EST

(DES MOINES, Iowa) — The winning ticket in the latest Mega Millions drawing was sold in Florida.

One ticket matched all six winning numbers in Friday night’s drawing and will claim a $450 million grand prize.

The winning numbers to claim the nation’s 10th-largest jackpot were 28-30-39-59-70-10.

Lottery officials also increased the jackpot of Powerball, the other national lottery game, to $570 million. That drawing is Saturday night.

The jackpots refer to the annuity options for both games, in which payments are made over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash options, which would be $281 million for Mega Millions and $358.5 million for Powerball.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million. Powerball odds are one in 292.2 million.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE