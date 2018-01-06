Judge Won't Dismiss JonBenet Ramsey Brother's $750 Million Lawsuit Against CBS

By Associated Press
10:34 AM EST

(BOULDER, Colo.) — A judge declined to dismiss a $750 million defamation lawsuit filed against CBS by JonBenet Ramsey’s brother.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports a circuit court judge in Michigan on Friday denied a motion by CBS and other defendants who asked that he toss the case.

Burke Ramsey sued CBS in December 2016, saying his reputation was ruined after a television series that concluded he killed his 6-year-old sister more than two decades ago.

The beauty pageant star was found dead in the basement of her family’s home in Boulder the day after Christmas in 1996. A prosecutor cleared her parents and brother in 2008 based on DNA evidence.

Lawyers for CBS argue the statement that Burke Ramsey killed JonBenet “was never made in the series.”

