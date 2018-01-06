Teachers' Aide Pleads Guilty to Dozens of Child Sex Abuse Charges

By Associated Press
12:12 PM EST

(LA PLATA, Md.) — A teachers’ aide and track coach described as a “predator” by a county prosecutor in southern Maryland has pleaded guilty to more than two dozen child sex abuse charges.

The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Carlos Deangelo Bell entered the plea Friday. His trial on more than 200 child abuse offenses had been set to begin Monday.

Authorities say Bell worked at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School in Waldorf. Media outlets report that Bell’s victims ranged in age from 11 to 17, and that he recorded some of those assaults, some of which took place on school grounds.

Court records show sentencing is scheduled for March 28.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE