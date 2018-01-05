Roy Moore Accuser Tina Johnson Loses Home in Possible Arson Attack

An Alabama woman who accused failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of groping her in 1991 lost her home in a fire that is currently under investigation by local authorities.

Tina Johnson, who said Moore grabbed her buttocks after a meeting in his law office when she was 28, told AL.com her house in Gadsden, Al. burned down Tuesday. Johnson and her family lost all their possessions in the fire, she said.

“I am devastated, just devastated,” Johnson said. “We have just the clothes on our backs.”

Johnson and her family, who have relocated to a motel for the time being, were away from the home when the fire started and appear to be physically unharmed.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Etowah County Arson Task Force, according to Natalie Barton, a public information officer for the Etowah County Sheriff’s Department.

“A suspect of interest is being spoken to,” Barton told AL.com. “But there have been no charges, to my knowledge, related to the fire at this time.”

Johnson is one of several women who accused Moore of sexual misconduct or sexual assault, and became the first woman to say the former Senate candidate touched her inappropriately while he was married. Moore has called the allegations as “lies and smears.”