The FBI Is Investigating Whether the Clinton Foundation Accepted Donations for Political Favors
Former US Secretary of State and WOV Honoree Hillary Clinton speaks onstage at the Ms. Foundation for Women 2017 Gloria Awards Gala & After Party at Capitale on May 3, 2017 in New York City.
Astrid Stawiarz—The Foundation for Women/Getty Images
By Sadie Gurman / AP
3:14 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — The FBI is investigating whether the Clinton Foundation accepted donations in exchange for political favors while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state.

That’s according to a person familiar with the investigation who was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The person tells The Associated Press the investigation has gone on for several months. The Hill newspaper first reported it.

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans have urged the Justice Department to take another look at the matter.

Public corruption prosecutors in Washington expressed disinterest in working with the FBI on a Clinton Foundation-related investigation in 2016, saying they worried about the strength of the FBI’s evidence.

A foundation spokesman denied wrongdoing and said it’s been “subjected to politically motivated allegations.”

