GOP Senators Target Trump Dossier Author Christopher Steele in Russia Investigation
Christopher Steele, the former MI6 agent who set-up Orbis Business Intelligence and compiled a dossier on Donald Trump, in London where he has spoken to the media for the first time.
Victoria Jones - PA Images—/Getty Images
By Mary Claire Jalonick and Chad Day / AP
2:24 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — Two Republican senators have made the first known criminal referral in congressional investigations of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. They’re targeting the author of a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham say they’ve referred former British spy Christopher Steele to the Justice Department for investigation about false statements he may have made about “the distribution of claims contained in the dossier.”

Lawmakers cannot prosecute criminal activity. But they generally refer any criminal violations they find to the Justice Department. The senators say part of the referral is classified.

The dossier was compiled during the campaign and contains allegations about Trump’s ties to Russia. It was partially paid for by Democrats.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE