Man Says He Killed His Sick Parents Because They Asked Him To

(SPARTANBURG, S.C.) — A South Carolina man who says he killed his ailing parents because they asked him to has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reported that 40-year-old Stephen Belcher of Boiling Springs pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in his 69-year-old parents’ deaths. Belcher said his parents had asked him to kill them because of their health problems.

Belcher initially was charged with murder in the November 2016 shooting deaths of Henrietta Green Belcher and William Edward Belcher.

Defense attorney Doug Brannon said his client acted illegally, but with mercy. Belcher’s wife, brother and sister told the judge the same thing.

Prosecutor Barry Barnette says the lesser charge was part of a plea deal.

Circuit Judge Derham Cole gave Belcher a 10-year prison sentence.