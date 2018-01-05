Jimmy Kimmel had some advice for President Donald Trump on Thursday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kimmel roasted Trump for giving Michael Wolff’s explosive new Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House even more publicity after his lawyers reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to publisher Henry Holt and Co. The publisher responded by moving up the book’s publication date from January 9 to Friday.

“If you don’t want people to read a book about you, why would you take legal action to stop people from reading the book about you?” Kimmel asked. “Threatening the writer with legal action is literally the dumbest move you can make if you want to keep it on the down-low.”

“I wasn’t going to buy the book. I was just gonna read the excerpts in magazines and move on,” he added. “But now that Trump’s lawyers are going all-out to try to stop this book from being published, I’m buying 20 copies. I can’t buy enough of these books.”

Watch below.