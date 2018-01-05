After a student said she had sex with him in his car, a former high school teacher from California will serve probation, possibly a year in jail, and won’t have to register as a sex offender.

The victim, whose age was not disclosed, told police she had sex with Craig Branstetter three times in his car while he was her math teacher at Dos Palos High School, ABC reported. She also told police that she had sent Branstetter pictures of her stomach after working out and that he responded with lewd and sexual messages, according to the network.

Branstetter was charged with unlawful sex with a minor and sending harmful material in January of last year, ABC News reported. He changed his original not guilty plea to no contest in November.

Branstetter’s attorney Jeff Hammerschmidt told the network that his client is not planning to teach in the future and that he wouldn’t have to register as a sex offender as part of his plea deal.